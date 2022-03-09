COE premiums continue to rise, with Open category rising to $98,890

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp rose by 8.7 per cent to $68,501, from $63,000 at the previous tender.

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher across the board on Wednesday (March 9).

Premiums for larger cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp went up by 1.4 per cent to $94,889, from $93,590.

Open category COE, which typically ends up being used for larger cars, climbed to $98,890, up 6.2 per cent from $93,102.

Premiums for commercial vehicles went up by 5.1 per cent from $46,501 to $48,889.

COE for motorcycles continued to set new highs, increasing by 7.7 per cent from $10,589 to $11,400.