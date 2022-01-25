Confinement nanny assisting with police investigations into alleged child abuse

The police received a call for assistance on Jan 22 from a block of flats in Hougang, where a one-month-old baby was said to have been abused.

A 63-year-old confinement nanny is assisting with police investigations into a case of alleged child abuse.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 2.45pm on Saturday (Jan 22) from a block of flats in Hougang, where a one-month-old baby was said to have been abused.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, which first reported the story, the nanny was referred to the baby's parents by a friend.

Mr Reuben See, the father of the newborn girl, told The Straits Times that he called the police after reviewing footage from closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras that were installed in his home.

The 33-year-old, who owns a business, said he saw some video clips where he felt that the nanny did not handle his daughter appropriately.

A few of these clips were shared with ST.

Asked about these clips, the nanny, who wanted to be known only as Madam Yang, admitted that she was rough but denied any intention of abusing the child.

"I didn't pinch her, I didn't hit her. I was just a bit rough. That is a totally different thing," the Malaysian told ST in Mandarin.

While their baby was born on Dec 27 last year, Mr See said he and his wife had paid a deposit to hire Madam Yang in June as they knew how difficult it was to get a confinement nanny during the pandemic.

"We wanted to hire a confinement nanny because we are first-time parents and I know that newborns are very fragile so we wanted professional help," he said.

Madam Yang said her passport has been impounded while investigations are ongoing.