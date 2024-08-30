 Construction worker dies at Changi worksite after being run over by reversing dump truck , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Construction worker dies at Changi worksite after being run over by reversing dump truck

There were 36 fatal workplace accidents in 2023, compared with 46 in 2022 and 37 in 2021.PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Aug 30, 2024 11:54 am

A 35-year-old construction worker from China died on the spot after he was knocked down by a reversing dump truck at a worksite in Changi.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the accident happened on Aug 28 at the junction of Tanah Merah Coast Road and Changi East Drive at about 5.50pm.

The worker, who was employed by Hua Hao Development, was already dead when Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics attended to him.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly causing death by a rash or negligent act, said the police.

The Straits Times has contacted Huationg Contractor – the occupier of the worksite – for more details.

MOM, in response to queries, said: “As a general safety measure, a traffic management plan must be implemented to ensure the safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the workplace, including the deployment of a trained banksman to guide reversing vehicles when necessary.”

Company, COO fined for fatal fall of worker at warehouse

