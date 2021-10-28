Cop hit by reversing car: Driver detained, passenger arrested for using criminal force

A video recording of the incident shows the driver and his passenger tussling with traffic police officers following a pursuit.

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested for using criminal force against a public servant and for suspected drug-related offences on Thursday (Oct 28) after the police stopped the car he was in to conduct a check.

The driver who fled in the car was later detained after a Traffic Police officer was allegedly knocked down by the reversing vehicle along Upper Paya Lebar Road.

The police said in a statement that Traffic Police officers were patrolling the vicinity at about 9.50am when they signalled for the driver to stop his vehicle by the roadside for a check.

When he sped off, the officers gave chase. The pursuit ended in Geylang East Avenue 1 when an officer moved forward and managed to stop the vehicle.

However, the vehicle suddenly reversed and allegedly hit another officer who was positioned behind it, before speeding off again, the police said.

The officer had minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which received a call for assistance at about 10.10am.

The driver, 37, was subsequently detained after a manhunt operation.

The passenger, 34, was arrested for using criminal force against a public servant and suspected drug-related offences.

A video recording of the incident, posted on Facebook at about 12.36pm, shows the driver and his passenger tussling with Traffic Police officers.

Another video of the incident was posted subsequently, showing a silver car reversing into the Traffic Police officer, who was hit despite trying to jump out of the way.

Police investigations are ongoing.