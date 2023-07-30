 Couple arrested for allegedly disrupting lion dance competition by shouting, kicking the lion’s head , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Couple arrested for allegedly disrupting lion dance competition by shouting, kicking the lion’s head

The pair who interrupted the lion dance performance on July 29 are reportedly the parents of one of the performers.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Gabrielle Chan
Jul 30, 2023 10:33 pm

A man and a woman have been arrested after disrupting a lion dance performance by shouting and kicking the head of the lion costume.

On Sunday, the police said they were alerted to an incident on Saturday at 3.45pm at 2 Clementi West Street 2.

A 58-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were subsequently arrested for allegedly causing public nuisance.

The lion dance performance was part of the two-day Ngee Ann City National Lion Dance Championship organised by the Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation. It was held at West Coast Community Centre.

According to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, lion dance team Times Culture and Art Workshop were arranging their props when a couple suddenly rushed in and caused a scene, interrupting the performance.

The pair, who are reportedly the parents of one of the lion dance performers, were caught on video shouting the Mandarin phrase “mei da mei xiao”, which means “showing no respect”. The woman allegedly kicked a lion’s head that was placed on the ground.

The judges and lion dancers tried to stop the couple and ushered them to the side of the hall, where they continued to shout at and push the performers. They eventually left after a few judges intervened.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted the federation for more information.

