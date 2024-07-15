Couple hire another maid to take care of their maid

From right: Mr Li Yujing and his wife Chen Daimei with their maid Wati.

When Ms Purwati could not make coffee for Madam Chen Daimei during Chinese New Year because of a severe headache, the 60-year-old employer knew something was wrong with her maid.

"Wati was not usually delicate, so I was surprised that day," Madam Chen told Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Wati, 50, has been working for Madam Chen Daimei and her husband Li Yujing for more than 13 years.

The couple rushed Ms Wati to the hospital.

"Wati has a 2.9cm tumor in her brain. She had to undergo surgery on the second day of her hospitalisation and has another surgery due, followed by electrotherapy and chemotherapy," said Madam Chen.

She added that Ms Wati's treatment has come up to $130,000, of which $60,000 will be claimed from insurance and the remaining to be borned by the employers.

Since Ms Wati is in poor health, Madam Chen has hired a Myanmarese maid to help take care of her Indonesian maid. She also continues to pay Ms Wati's monthly salary and flew her brother and husband in to keep her spirits up while she undergoes treatment.

"I know the company and support of family members are very important," said Madam Chen.

"When my father was ill, the pandemic broke out. I regret not going back to Taiwan to see my father immediately."

Ms Wati said Madam Chen treated her like family. Her employers even took care of her wedding expenses in East Java in 2012.

When asked about her generosity to her maid, Madam Chen said: "When I was a child, I saw how the nuns and priests put everything aside and went to foreign countries to help the disadvantaged until the end of their lives. This scene is still deeply imprinted in my mind.

"I am also a Christian, and I hope to spread this love."