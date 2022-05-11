Couple slammed for bringing non-foldable bicycle on MRT: 'Is it their grandfather's train?'

A couple in a video circulating online has drawn flak for bringing a non-foldable bicycle on board an MRT train.

The video was submitted by Abdulsalam to Singapore Incidents with the comment: "Never fold can meh?"

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), personal mobility device are allowed on board trains and buses as long as they do not exceed the allowable size dimensions of 120cm by 70cm by 40cm, and do not cause any inconvenience to other commuters.

Most non-foldable bicycles do not comply with the allowable dimensions and will not be allowed for the safety and comfort of other passengers.

Many netizens criticised the couple, with one commenting: "Is it their grandfather's train?"

Others were surprised the couple managed to get the bicycle onto the train in the first place and questioned how staff at the MRT station had missed it.

What are the penalties for flouting the rules?

According to LTA, station staff will stop commuters from boarding the train if they fail to comply with the rules. Offenders can also be fined up to $500 for each offence.