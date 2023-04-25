Couple spends just $700 a month on rent while waiting for BTO flat

As rental rates skyrocket across the country, one couple found a cheap housing alternative while they waited for their BTO flat to be completed.

Posting on the Lemon8 app, Michah Velonza and Keven Chia said they’re paying just $700 a month for their 3-room HDB rental.

They found out they were eligible for HDB's Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS), which helps to temporarily house families awaiting the completion of their new homes.

The catch? Well, the rental unit comes absolutely bare.

So, the pair had to buy some furniture to go with items and amenities they already owned.

The couple already had a mattress, bed frame, dressing table and benches, so furniture expenses totalled just $144.

They bought a wardrobe ($80), two bedside tables ($20) and a dining table with four chairs ($44).

Though the new unit came with a new water heater, plenty of basic appliances were missing. Most notably, an aircon unit – which the couple said took some getting used to.

They purchased a portable aircon ($576) as well as a fridge ($1,350), washing machine and dryer bundle ($3,088).

With furniture movers ($590) and storage space ($345), the "extra costs" amounted to $6,655.

To the couple, however, they were simply buying furniture for their new home ahead of time, as the appliances and furniture will follow them to their BTO flat.

"So the total we spent on things solely for our rental was $822. It's all about perspective, in my opinion," Velonza said.

Families awaiting the completion of their new flats may apply for the PPHS, bearing in mind the eligibility requirements.

For starters, you must not own an existing HDB flat, and be in line for an uncompleted flat under HDB's sales exercises, among many other conditions.

Rental rates are based on location and flat type – a four-room flat in Tiong Bahru costs around $1,500, while a three-room flat in Yishun costs as low as $600.