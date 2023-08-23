Court denies requests by accused in money laundering case to speak to family members

The 10 suspects are (clockwise from top left) Su Baolin, Su Haijin, Chen Qingyuan, Su Wenqiang, Lin Baoying, Zhang Ruijin, Wang Dehai, Su Jianfeng, Vang Shuiming and Wang Baosen.

The flashy cars and clothes were gone as the accused in the billion-dollar money laundering case made court appearances on Wednesday, donning brandless red T-shirts typically seen on accused persons.

Several looked visibly tired even as they listened intently to an interpreter explain in Mandarin the proceedings, including the charges they are facing.

For the 10 accused, it was the first time they were meeting their lawyers since their arrest in an islandwide blitz on Aug 15.

Su Haijin, who was in hospital garb with his limbs in casts, appeared on screen from the Changi General Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries after jumping from a second-storey balcony in an alleged attempt to evade arrest.

The 40-year-old Cypriot national, originally from Fujian, China, was arrested outside his residence at 16 Ewart Park.

His wife and son were in court, accompanied by a man wearing a Balenciaga T-shirt. Su Haijin’s wife, who wore a cashmere Miu Miu cardigan, had engaged lawyers from Lee & Lee to represent him.

In total, the couple are linked to assets valued at more than $160 million, including 18 properties. The assets were seized, frozen or slapped with an order that prevents them from being sold.

On Wednesday, Su Haijin asked to see his family. District Judge Terence Tay allowed it, and he waved to them via his lawyer’s laptop.

Several accused had also asked for access to their family members who were not in court, including Vanuatu national Su Jianfeng, 35, whose lawyer asked if his wife could visit him under police supervision.

Judge Tay rejected the request after Deputy Public Prosecutor David Koh pointed out that Su Jianfeng’s wife is a witness in investigations.

The judge had earlier denied another accused, Chen Qingyuan, a phone call with his wife. DPP Edwin Soh said there was a risk of Chen, 33, giving his wife instructions on dissipation of assets and that external parties may also be involved through her.

The court also denied Zhang Ruijin, who had asked to be released on bail on Aug 16 when the 44-year-old was charged in court, his request to speak to family members on the phone.

While most of the accused nodded in agreement when asked if they understood the proceedings, Wang Dehai, 34, looked agitated.

Claiming he had been illegally detained, the Cypriot national said in Mandarin: “I’ve been here (in Singapore) for five years. I have not done anything wrong.”

The judge replied that he will have an opportunity later to make his defence. Wang did not request to speak to his family members.