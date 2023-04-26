Covid patient died after getting allergic reaction, possibly due to a TCM product

Lianhua Qingwen is a TCM formulation usually sold in capsules and used to treat flu symptoms.

A 61-year-old man who was diagnosed with Covid-19 suffered anaphylaxis – an acute allergic reaction – after he took medication including a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) product Lianhua Qingwen.

On the first day of an inquiry into Mr Koh Choon Lim’s death, the court heard on Wednesday that he could be allergic to the TCM product.

His causes of death included Covid-19 respiratory tract infection and anaphylaxis.

Lianhua Qingwen is a TCM formulation usually sold in capsules and used to treat flu symptoms.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that the demand for the product increased amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Mr Koh’s son told State Coroner Adam Nakhoda that his father had bought Lianhua Qingwen without seeing a TCM doctor.

He also said that prescriptions are not needed to obtain the medication and that his father had a history of taking it.

The older Mr Koh had complained of shortness of breath in late July 2022 and was later found to have Covid-19 after tests. He also consumed medication such as paracetamol and the TCM product.

He went to a clinic before he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on July 28, 2022.

While he was there, doctors initially did not find that he had life-threatening conditions. He was then treated with injections and medications.

He died on July 29, 2022. The police found that he did not die due to foul play or negligence.

In a statement on Nov 17, 2021, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had said that some Lianhua Qingwen products are listed as Chinese proprietary medicines (CPMs) in Singapore to relieve cold and flu symptoms.

HSA had approved them based on the documented uses of the ingredients present in the products.

But they are not approved by the authority to treat or alleviate symptoms of Covid-19, and such claims are not allowed.

The authority said in the same statement: “To date, there is no scientific evidence from randomised clinical trials to show that any herbal product, including Lianhua Qingwen products, can be used to prevent or treat Covid-19.”

It added that all herbal products formulated for common cold and flu, including CPM, should only be used to manage symptoms such as headache, runny or blocked nose, sore throat and cough.

“We strongly advise members of the public not to fall prey to unsubstantiated claims or spread unfounded rumours that herbal products can be used to prevent or treat Covid-19,” said HSA.

It stated on its website that Chinese proprietary medicines are finished products that come in forms such as capsules or tablets.

Such a product contains one or more active ingredients from any plant, animal or mineral. All the active ingredients have to be documented for use in TCM.

The State Coroner will give his findings on the death of Mr Koh at a later date.