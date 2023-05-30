Crossed over chicken: Man allegedly assaults hawker over serving size

After an argument over the portion of chicken served, a stall owner was allegedly punched by a customer at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the stall owner, surnamed Chua, 55, said that before things got physical, the man was quarrelling with him after apparently not receiving enough curry chicken for his economy rice meal.

"He asked me, 'You think I cannot afford the chicken, is it?'," recounted Chua.

Chua said he explained to the man that he had no issues giving him more chicken as long as he was willing to pay more. The man then ordered extra meat in his meal and walked away.

Later, when Chua went to use the washroom, someone suddenly grabbed his head from behind and banged it against the wall twice.

His assailant then punched him on the face before leaving the toilet.

During the interview, Shin Min observed that Chua was still bleeding from his teeth. While he kept wiping the blood off with tissue paper, the bleeding showed no signs of stopping.

Chua said: "If all you wanted was more chicken, you could have just said so nicely. Why was it necessary to beat someone until they bleed?

"After the assault, I alerted the police. I didn't go to the hospital because I had to take care of my stall.”

According to Mothership, a 47-year-old man is assisting with police investigations over the matter.