 Shouts heard in the morning of alleged murder in Yishun, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Shouts heard in the morning of alleged murder in Yishun

Shouts heard in the morning of alleged murder in Yishun
The body of the victim being removed after 4pm.PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG
Cherlynn Ng
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 27, 2024 05:21 pm

Neighbours claimed they heard shouts from the 10th-storey Yishun flat at about 7am on July 27 but did not give it much thought as it was nothing out of the ordinary for them.

Madam Zhang, who is in her 70s has been living at Block 802 Yishun Ring Road for more than 30 years. She usually wakes up at 5am and told TNP it was "quite common" to hear loud arguments in the neighbourhood.

“Shouts and screams are common here," added Madam Zhang's daughter, who lives at Block 803.

However, the shouts coming from the 10th-storey unit at Block 803 apparently ended up with one of its residents dead.

The police said they responded to a call for assistance at 8.35am.

A 35-year-old man was found motionless in the flat and he was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene.

Fendi the corgi was cremated on July 24.
Singapore

Grooming salon ceases operations following death of corgi

Related Stories

Chinese mukbang star, 24, dies during livestream

Come Drink With Me star Cheng Pei-pei dies at age 78

Indian content creator dies after falling into 90m-deep gorge

The police added that a 49-year-old man, who knew the deceased, was arrested and will be charged in court for murder on July 28.

A 67-year-old resident, who declined to be named, claimed to know the family of the deceased "quite well". She told TNP that the deceased was a “good boy” who kept to himself.

The Malay housewife, who has been living on the fifth storey of Block 803 for 34 years, said: “He always called me ‘auntie’. He had been living here for more than 30 years. His parents are dead."

White sheets had been put up over the parapet outside the 10th-storey flat and the staircase leading to the unit was cordoned off.

Officers left the block with the deceased in a body bag at about 4.20pm.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

DeathYishun

Cherlynn Ng

Assistant Digital Editor
cherng@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Cherlynn Ng