Shouts heard in the morning of alleged murder in Yishun

The body of the victim being removed after 4pm.

Neighbours claimed they heard shouts from the 10th-storey Yishun flat at about 7am on July 27 but did not give it much thought as it was nothing out of the ordinary for them.

Madam Zhang, who is in her 70s has been living at Block 802 Yishun Ring Road for more than 30 years. She usually wakes up at 5am and told TNP it was "quite common" to hear loud arguments in the neighbourhood.

“Shouts and screams are common here," added Madam Zhang's daughter, who lives at Block 803.

However, the shouts coming from the 10th-storey unit at Block 803 apparently ended up with one of its residents dead.

The police said they responded to a call for assistance at 8.35am.

A 35-year-old man was found motionless in the flat and he was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene.

The police added that a 49-year-old man, who knew the deceased, was arrested and will be charged in court for murder on July 28.

A 67-year-old resident, who declined to be named, claimed to know the family of the deceased "quite well". She told TNP that the deceased was a “good boy” who kept to himself.

The Malay housewife, who has been living on the fifth storey of Block 803 for 34 years, said: “He always called me ‘auntie’. He had been living here for more than 30 years. His parents are dead."

White sheets had been put up over the parapet outside the 10th-storey flat and the staircase leading to the unit was cordoned off.

Officers left the block with the deceased in a body bag at about 4.20pm.