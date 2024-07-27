Man, 49, arrested for murder following death of 35-year-old in Yishun

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for the suspected murder of a 35-year-old man at a Housing Board flat in Yishun Ring Road on July 27.

In a statement, the police said that they responded to a call for assistance at 8.35am, and officers arriving on the scene found the victim lying motionless. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The police added that preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other.

A large police presence was seen at the HDB block on the morning of July 27, following the fatal incident.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene on the 10th floor of Block 803 Yishun Ring Road, a covered body was lying near the lift landing. Blood could also be seen on the floor, parapet and walls of a unit.

The dead man is believed to have lived in the block.

The entire level was cordoned off. Police officers and crime scene investigators were also present, along with four police cars and a Criminal Investigation Department van.

The police presence had seemingly alarmed the neighbours, with many observing the scene from their homes, or from behind the cordons.

Police officers were seen rummaging through a refuse bin on the ground floor of the block.

Residents who spoke to ST said they had heard two men arguing loudly before the incident took place sometime between 8am and 9am.

A resident in Block 802 who wanted to be known only as Madam Tan said the argument probably lasted for about 10 minutes.

“Although I have lived here for the past 10 years, this was the first time I’ve heard such intense shouting in the neighbourhood,” she said in Mandarin.

A neighbour who gave her name as Madam Jameah said she knew the victim, describing him as a “good boy” who was a resident there for a long time.