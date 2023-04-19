Cyclist gets hit by car after brazenly cutting across moving traffic in Clementi

What was he thinking?

A cyclist collided with a moving car in Clementi Avenue 3 recently, after the rider ignored traffic signals and cut across cars going in both directions.

A video of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page. According to the post, it took place on April 8 just after 10am.

The cyclist, who appears to be on a racing bike and donning full racing gear, is travelling on the left of the vehicle recording the footage.

The cyclist then suddenly cuts in front of the vehicle and into oncoming traffic in the opposite direction.

An SUV fails to brake in time and hits the cyclist, before the video ends.

Not surprisingly, netizens were unified in their criticism of the cyclist.