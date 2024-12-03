Woman found dead in flat; man who can shed light on case has left S’pore

ST understands that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department are at the scene.

The incident happened at Block 1 Dover Road on Dec 2.

Two police cars were spotted at the foot of Block 1 Dover Road on Dec 2.

About 10 plain-clothes and uniformed police officers were seen outside the 11th floor unit at around 8pm on Dec 2.

The forensic investigation team is seen at the crime scene on the 11th floor.

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found inside an HDB flat in Dover on Dec 2.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance at around 5.10pm at a residential unit in Dover Road.

When they arrived, a woman was found lying motionless inside the unit, and was later pronounced dead by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a 34-year-old man, who is believed to be able to assist with investigations, had left Singapore prior to the call for assistance,” the police said.

“The man and the woman are known to each other.”

ST understands that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department were at the scene.

The area had been cordoned off.

ST also saw two officers carrying boxes and leaving in a Crime Scene Investigation vehicle at about 8.10pm.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said the police had been there since 5pm.

Another resident, who lives directly below the affected unit, said her mother heard ambulance sirens at around 5pm.