Man allegedly kicks, punches cops when arrested in Clementi

A 33-year-old man is due to be charged in court on Dec 18, after he allegedly attacked and injured two police officers in Clementi on Dec 16.

Police said on Dec 17 that the officers from the Clementi Police Division were patrolling near Clementi Avenue 3 at about 12.50pm when they spotted the man and conducted checks on him.

They then found substances suspected to be controlled drugs, drug paraphernalia, a pair of thread scissors and a mobile phone in his possession. The phone allegedly did not belong to him.

He refused to cooperate and turned aggressive, allegedly punching and kicking two officers when arrested.

After his arrest, the man also allegedly spat at another officer.

A 23-year-old officer was injured in his face and chest, while a 24-year-old officer was injured in the head, chest and forearm.

Both were later discharged with three days of medical leave, police said.

The man is to be charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and one count of using criminal force to deter a public servant from performing his duty.

He is also under investigation for possession of an offensive weapon and fraudulent possession of property.

The Central Narcotics Bureau is investigating suspected drug-related offences.