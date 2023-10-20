PayLah! down for some users, less than a week after DBS banking services were disrupted

DBS said that access to PayLah! was intermittent.

Following an outage that lasted more than 12 hours over the weekend, DBS Bank faced another hiccup on Friday morning with customers unable to access online service PayLah!.

In a Facebook post at around 10am, DBS said that access to PayLah! was intermittent. The bank advised its customers to instead use DBS digibank Scan and Pay, or DBS/POSB debit or credit cards for their payments.

The bank said that those who are able to access PayLah! and are eligible for the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals cashback will receive their rebate by Friday.

The cashback is an initiative by DBS introduced in February to support hawkers. The $3 discount is available every Friday for the first 100,000 users on their hawker meals islandwide.

“We are resolving the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and seek your understanding,” DBS said.

At 11.46am, DBS said in an update: “We seek your patience while we are actively working towards achieving full access to PayLah! services. Meanwhile, you may use DBS digibank Scan & Pay, DBS/POSB debit or credit cards for your payments.”

The bank added that all 100,000 cashback rewards for the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals scheme for Friday have been redeemed.

The Straits Times understands that ATM machines are unaffected.

The Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions, saw an increase in complaints about DBS at 7.45am.

At about 9am, there were about 397 reports from DBS customers on the website.

A Facebook user named Jerome Fs commented: “Can’t even log in (using) the app. People are waiting for me to make payment while queuing. You know how embarrassing it is? How can we ‘go cashless’ when our technology cannot keep it up?”

Several users also commented on the frequent issues faced by DBS and expressed their disappointment.

The disruption to PayLah! comes after ATMs, website and cards were down last Saturday afternoon. All of DBS banking services resumed on Sunday morning.

DBS said its investigations showed that the service disruption was caused by an issue at a data centre, which is also used by other organisations.

ST has contacted DBS for comment.