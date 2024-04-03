DBS Singapore Gallery 1 to close on April 8 for revamp

The DBS Singapore Gallery is receiving the first revamp of its long-term exhibitions since opening in 2015.

The DBS Singapore Gallery at the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) will receive a revamp in phases from April, with Gallery 1 set to close on April 8.

Gallery 1 will remain closed till December for a planned refurbishment of its inaugural exhibition, Siapa Nama Kamu? Art In Singapore Since The 19th Century, NGS said on April 3.

The exhibition boasts about 300 works drawn from the National Collection and other sources examining Singapore’s art history, beginning in the 19th century.

All three gallery spaces of the DBS Singapore Gallery will be overhauled in what will be the first revamp of its long-term exhibitions since opening in 2015 within NGS.

The DBS Singapore Gallery will reopen fully in July 2025 as a “new, bigger, and bolder exhibition”, NGS said.

It added that the revamped exhibition will showcase masterpieces that highlight a broader representation of artists and provide a more comprehensive look into various art forms.

Visitors can look forward to greater appreciation of visual culture through curations which combine different art forms such as graphic design, literature, film and theatre.

NGS said: “With a more inclusive narrative of Singapore’s art history, the revamp highlights lesser-known yet equally compelling stories of artists and their endeavours.

“These smaller, intimate stories, often overlooked or oft-forgotten, not only mark pivotal moments but raise critical questions about narratives of Singapore’s art history.”

It added that the refurbished exhibition will offer new presentation spaces, building on DBS Singapore Gallery’s long-term vision to enable more Singaporeans and visitors to learn and appreciate stories of Singapore through art.

These include a flexible project space designed to accommodate smaller-scale, changing exhibitions for Singapore-related research and content.

“Art plays an essential role in shaping and galvanising the nation’s collective imagination, and these new offerings exemplify the Gallery’s steadfast commitment to championing art, artists and the histories of Singapore,” the gallery said.

To minimise disruption to operations and visitor experience, revamp works will be staggered such that at least one of the three spaces of the DBS Singapore Gallery will remain open to the public at all times.

A fresh series of exhibitions spotlighting various pioneering Singapore artists will also welcome visitors throughout the year at other locations in the National Gallery, promising an enriching museum experience despite the closures.

More information on the phased closure and upcoming exhibitions can be found on the NGS website.