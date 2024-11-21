Nov 22 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) FANTASY GIRL does not always show her best side. If allowed to stride, she may make all in a race like this.

(7) SERENDIPITOUS did finish ahead of that rival last time and should fight out the finish once again.

(1) AND ACTION has been a disappointment in that he has yet to win a race, but his last run with blinkers is best ignored. He can contest the finish.

(2) NEWTON HEATH should be in the final shake-up but usually finds a few better on the day.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(1) MR BELVEDERE is a long-time battling maiden. He has, however, not been beaten that far in his recent runs. He tries the Polytrack after a change of trainer and could score.

(2) AMERICAN PITBULL was seen to be doing good progress at the finish last week and should fight it out once again.

(3) AXIS POWER found a lot of betting support on debut, so could make vast improvement trying the Polytrack.

(5) HAT HOT HAT is in good form and could earn some more money.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) JOY AND PEACE is the class act of the race. She is well weighted and should win but is clearly at her very best over further.

(3) RED SASH has shown good form on the Polytrack and can contest the finish yet again.

(5) AS FATE HAS IT has been very reliable of late and is not out of it.

(4) SPRING IN HEAVEN was unreliable in Gauteng. But he could improve after a change of trainer and is trying the Polytrack this time.

Race 4 (1,600m)

A tough race for exotic players.

(1) FOUR JACKS is threatening to win but has to prove himself on the Polytrack.

(2) GOLD GUNNER is improving and is proven on this surface.

(5) JACK IN THE GREEN sometimes get caught out of his ground early in the race but would not be a surprise winner.

(4) MEETATTHEWINDSOR is in good form and could contest the finish.

Race 5 (1,200m)

Another very competitive handicap.

(11) PUFF OF SMOKE may have just needed the local debut last week and could be ready to score.

(1) BOSNAY is improving and her trainer is in good form.

(6) JAMBO SANA is at the top of her game and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) SEPTEMBER FLOWER looks capable of winning a race like this.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(4) MONTELENA has been very consistent without winning of late. She was very unlucky not to succeed in her penultimate start and is weighted to score in this.

(1) DONNY TEE is knocking hard at the door and will give them something to run down.

(5) ARTICUNO is holding form well and the Richard Fourie-Alan Greeff combination will be hoping to shrug off last week’s disappointments.

(7) SILVONIAN seems capable of better than what he has been showing of late. It would not surprise many if he gets in the right frame of mind for this.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) THREE ROCKS has been a bit of a disappointment lately but has won twice in just three starts on the Polytrack, so does look the one to beat.

(2) PARIS LASS has beaten that rival twice and once was over this course and distance, so she does deserve the utmost respect.

(6) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD should not be underestimated.

(5) LEDELL’S ECHO is very speedy and front runners have had a splendid time of things lately on this surface.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) ARTURO does look a difficult ride but it seems that Fourie does get the best out of him. He can bounce back to score after a modest last run.

(4) PURPLE OPERATOR is well drawn and should go close to winning.

(3) HOLOCENE is well drawn and has a winning chance.

(12) LUCKY SPIRIT can be added to your permutations.