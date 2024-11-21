Rawiller chasing second Railway with pick-up ride

Sydney raider Belclare has won his last two starts with jockey Tyler Schiller, but it will be Nash Rawiller who takes over in the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot on Nov 23.

Top Sydney jockey Nash Rawiller will be chasing his second Railway Stakes crown when he partners Belclare in the West Australian feature on Nov 23.

The in-form mare will, however, need to overcome a wide alley to land her first Australian Group 1 win in the A$1.5 million (S$1.31 million) 1,600m feature at Ascot, and connections believe Rawiller is the perfect man for the job.

Belclare was an 11-time winner in New Zealand, including two at Group 1 level, both coming in the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1,600m) in 2023 and 2024, when then prepared by Lisa Latta.

Owner-breeder David Woodhouse subsequently offered her at Magic Millions’ National Broodmare Sale in May but she failed to meet her A$700,000 reserve price.

She then joined the Warwick Farm stable of Bjorn Baker earlier this spring and since blinkers were added to her gear two starts ago, the seven-year-old daughter of Per Incanto has thrived.

Leading throughout to win the Group 2 The Invitation (1,400m) on Oct 26, Belclare showed that was no fluke with another stylish front-running display in the Group 2 Hot Danish Stakes (1,400m) on Nov 9, both times with Tyler Schiller in the saddle.

However, with Schiller suspended, Rawiller will take over the reins from barrier 14 in a bid to replicate his Railway victory aboard Sniper’s Bullet in 2009.

“Tyler has done a great job on her. Unfortunately, he was suspended, otherwise he probably would have been over there, but Nash is a pretty handy replacement,” said Baker’s racing manager Luke Hilton.

“He is very experienced, and he’s got a bit of an intimidation factor about him.

“He can be pretty smart when it comes to those outside draws. He knows what to do and can be a bit unique with his approach sometimes, so we’ll give him the reins.”

The three-time Sydney champion jockey boasts an imposing CV of more than 2,700 winners, including over 50 at Group 1 level.

Two such Group 1 highlights that put him on the world map, the 2004 Caulfield Cup and 2005 Dubai Turf, came from champion horse Elvstroem, who recently died at the age of 24 in France on Nov 15.

Hilton said Belclare had taken the trip across the country in her stride and if anything, had improved since her arrival in Perth.

With her two elite wins in New Zealand both over a mile, the stable expected her to relish extending to that journey again.

“The timing was perfect for her after having those couple of 1,400-metre runs here,” said Hilton.

“She had a gallop on Tuesday and she ran the hands off the clock. She has just continued to improve.

“We’re really happy with her, she hasn’t missed a beat since she has got to Perth.”

Stablemate Overpass has also arrived in Perth as he prepares to defend his Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) crown on Nov 30.

Four months after the Winterbottom win, the Vancouver six-year-old also went back-to-back in Perth’s richest race, the A$5 million The Quokka (1,200m).

Other raiders from the Eastern States to cross the Nullarbor are Light Infantry Man and Socks Nation from Ciaron Maher, Democracy Manifest from Chris Waller and Port Lockroy from Annabel Neasham & Rob Archibald.

A Group 3 winner in UK, Light Infantry Man has been installed as the 5-2 favourite off the back of his last-start win under top hoop James McDonald in the Listed Chester Manifold (1,600m) at Flemington on Nov 7.

McDonald, who just got off to a flying start in Hong Kong with a Happy Valley double on Nov 21, will jet in for the Railway ride.

