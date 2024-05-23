DBSS flat in Bishan sold for $1.5m

A five-room flat under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) in Bishan recently changed hands for $1.5 million.

Real estate portal 99.co reported that the Natura Loft unit at Block 275A has set a new record for the estate.

It is not uncommon for units at Natura Loft to be sold above the $1-million mark – the upward trend could be seen in the last five transactions.

In March 2023, a unit in Block 273A sold for $1.3 million.

The sale of the 1,292 sq ft unit in Block 275A is the second this year for Natura Loft. A Block 273B unit was sold in January for $1.458 million.

There is a balance lease of 86 years for Natura Loft.

The Housing Board introduced DBSS in 2005 but it was discontinued in 2011. There are only 13 areas with DBSS flats.

DBSS flats were supposed to have a more premium design, which explains their higher asking price.

Homes in Bishan generally fetch a premium price due to its connectivity, close proximity to good schools and the surrounding amenities.