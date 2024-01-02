 Dead man, 85, found in Sungei Ulu Pandan , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Dead man, 85, found in Sungei Ulu Pandan

The body was found in the waterway opposite Clementi Avenue 6.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Jan 02, 2024 02:40 pm

At about 11am on New Year's Eve, 80-year-old Li Jinrong was out and about when he spotted police officers at Sungei Ulu Pandan.

The body of an 85-year-old man was found floating in the waterway opposite Clementi Avenue 6.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident took place at 10.20am on Dec 31.

At about 1pm, two women arrived at the scene to identify the body. They appeared distraught after looking at the body that had been placed next to the canal and covered with a white cloth.

It is unknown how the elderly man had ended up in the waterway. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

