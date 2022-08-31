Dedicated lane for cyclists along West Camp Road on Sunday mornings from Oct 16 under six-month trial

Cars and personal mobility device users will be barred from using the lane during those hours.

Cyclists will be able to ride on a dedicated on-road cycling lane along West Camp Road in Seletar on Sunday mornings from Oct 16.

The lane will be set aside for cyclists every Sunday from 5am to 11am under a six-month trial, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Aug 31).

It will run in both directions of the road and be demarcated by solid blue lines.

From 5am to 11am on Sundays, the lane can be used only by buses and cyclists, and cyclists will be able to ride in groups larger than 10.

Cars and personal mobility device users will be barred from using the lane during those hours.

The upcoming trial at Seletar was first announced by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng in March during the debate on his ministry's budget.

He said then that the Government had capped cycling group sizes at five when riding in single file and 10 when riding abreast since January, to improve safety of on-road cycling.

"However, we heard the desire of cyclists to cycle in larger groups," he added.

There is currently only one dedicated on-road cycling lane in Singapore, along Tanah Merah Coast Road in Changi East.