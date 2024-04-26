 Woman cyclist taken to hospital after collision with bus, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman cyclist taken to hospital after collision with bus

Woman cyclist taken to hospital after collision with bus
No one on the bus was hurt, while the cyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital.PHOTO: ST READER
Aqil Hamzah
Apr 26, 2024 09:36 am

A 69-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in an accident with a bus on the evening of April 25.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Street 2 at about 5.40pm.

The woman, who was riding a power-assisted bicycle, was conscious when she was taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said she was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Public transport operator SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the accident involved service 222.

The cyclist was making a right turn at the junction when the accident happened, she said.

Train services on the North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) will be extended by about half an hour on April 30.
Singapore

Train, bus services to be extended on eve of Labour Day

Related Stories

SBS Transit bus and train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya

Passengers injured in SBS bus collision at JB checkpoint

Expo MRT station gets new naval theme to raise awareness of Singapore’s maritime heritage

No one on the bus was injured. The bus driver attended to the cyclist before she was taken to hospital, said Mrs Wu.

She added that SBS Transit is investigating the cause of the accident, and trying to contact the cyclist to provide help.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SBS TransitCYCLING/BICYCLESbedokACCIDENTS - TRAFFIC