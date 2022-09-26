Deputy A-G Hri Kumar to be High Court judge, A-G Lucien Wong reappointed

Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair (left) has been appointed as a High Court judge. Attorney-General Lucien Wong has been reappointed for another three years.

Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair has been appointed as a judge of the High Court by President Halimah Yacob with effect from Jan 2, 2023.

Attorney-General Lucien Wong has been reappointed for another three years, as has Deputy Attorney-General Lionel Yee.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Ang Cheng Hock has been appointed deputy attorney-general with effect from Oct 1.

The changes to the Attorney-General's Chambers' (AGC) senior management were announced on Monday, alongside new appointments to the judiciary.

Mr Wong will commence his third three-year term as Attorney-General on Jan 14, 2023, as will Mr Yee as Deputy Attorney-General, the AGC said on Monday.

In a statement, Mr Wong said he was pleased that Justice Ang, who is currently also president of the Appellate Division of the High Court, will be taking on the appointment of deputy attorney-general.

"He is a respected High Court Judge and brings with him deep experience and extensive knowledge of Singapore's legal and criminal justice system," he said.

"I look forward to working with him in AGC."

Mr Wong also thanked Mr Nair for his service as deputy attorney-general over the past five years.

He noted that Mr Nair was involved in several high-profile cases since he became Deputy Attorney-General in 2017, including the appeal of the City Harvest case and the constitutional challenge to the Elected Presidency.

Mr Wong said Mr Nair also played a key role in AGC's transformation, such as the restructure of its Crime Division and establishing specialist tracks in AGC to develop legal officers' professional expertise.

Mr Nair was an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC from 2006 to 2015.

Meanwhile, High Court judge Belinda Ang has been appointed as a judge to the Court of Appeal from Nov 1, 2022 to Apr 23, 2024.

Justices Kannan Ramesh and Debbie Ong Siew Ling have been appointed as Judges of the Appellate Division from Nov 1.

Justices Andrew Phang and Quentin Loh have been appointed as Senior Judges of the Supreme Court from Jan 2, 2023 to Jan 4, 2024.

Justice Thomas Frederick Bathurst, who is from Australia, has been appointed as International Judge to the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) from Oct 1, 2022, to Jan 4, 2024.

Justice Woo Bih Li will succeed Justice Belinda Ang as President of the Appellate Division on Nov 1, the Supreme Court said in a separate statement.

Justice Philip Jeyaretnam will take over the reins as President of the SICC from Jan 2, 2023 from Justice Loh.

With his appointment as Senior Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Phang will retire after 17 years of distinguished service as a judge in the Court of Appeal, said the Supreme Court.

To mark his retirement, the Supreme Court said Chief Justice Menon will convene a valedictory reference on Nov 28.

A valedictory reference is a formal sitting of the full Supreme Court Bench to mark significant events and pay tribute to distinguished members of the Bench.

With the latest appointments, the Prime Minister's Office said the Supreme Court will have a total of 27 judges, two judicial commissioners, five senior judges and 19 international judges.