Diner drinks from own water bottle at Bugis coffee shop, gets told by staff to put it away

She was eating at a coffee shop in Bugis and took a sip of water from her own water bottle when an employee cautioned her to put the beverage away.

Most coffee shops across Singapore have signs prohibiting outside food and drinks into the premises, but the diner, surnamed Chen, said this was just plain water, which at the time she needed in order to take medicine.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Chen, 62, said: "I know you're not allowed to bring your own drinks to coffee shops, but this is plain water.

"I've visited this coffee shop several times and this is the first time I've encountered such a situation."

An employee at the coffee shop told the Chinese daily that such a rule has always existed, and if customers bring their own bottles, staff would remind them not to place them on the table.

The staff member added: "We're always polite and pleasant, but sometimes we do encounter some unhappy customers."

The coffee shop's owner, surnamed Lee, explained that the coffee shop is privately owned, and so the burden of rent and labour costs rests on their shoulders.

Lee added: "If we really consider what plain water is, it's still a drink brought from outside.”

Addressing the incident, Lee said: "At that moment, it's possible the employee saw only the bottle (and not its contents) and reminded the customer without understanding the situation."

If customers need to take medicine after their meals, they can ask for plain water from the coffee shop and they would be willing to give it for free, Lee said.

Also, if guests have already purchased drinks, staff would allow them to drink their own water too.

Some diners are understanding of such a rule being in place.

One diner, Yi, told Shin Min that customers should at least be discreet with their water bottles, and put it away after consuming instead of leaving it on the table.