Dim sum chef closes Michelin Bib Gourmand stall due to poor health

Just in early-December, food influencer Seth Lui featured Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun, a chee cheong fun shop in Beach Road.

The stall, which opened in January 2022, was conferred the Michelin Bib Gourmand six months later in July. The Michelin inspector had raved about the stall's rice noodle rolls and century-egg-and-pork congee.

However, last month, on Dec 30, chef Kong Yiu Man and and his wife Chan Pik Yung announced that they had decided to shutter their business for good.

The 60-year-old chef told Shin Min Daily News that his health had not been good.

Kong has more than 40 years making dim sum, a craft he pursued after dropping out of school when he was 13 years old. The Hong Kong-born eventually moved to Singapore and was Crystal Jade's executive chef for 13 years.

"I think good health is more important than anything else, that's why I decided to close down my business so quickly," he said.

"I hope I can take good care of my health. I'll see if I want to continue doing it in the future, or I'll do a part-time job or something."