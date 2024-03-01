Woman flings dirty dishes, fights with uncle at coffee shop

A woman was caught on camera causing a ruckus at a coffee shop and getting into a fight with someone who confronted her.

The incident occurred at Block 463 of Sembawang Drive on Feb 18, at around 11am.

Stomper Lee on Feb 27 shared a video online, in which the woman is seen to be creating a mess at 463 BGAIN Eating House's tray return point. She is seen dumping dishes and trays from the metal rack onto the ground.

Her behaviour draws the attention of several onlookers, including a man who confronts her.

Despite someone in the background saying, "It's okay, it's okay, just leave her alone," the man appears to scold the woman and can be seen pointing his finger at her.

The woman shouts, "Who are you? Why are you talking to me?" and repeatedly tells him to "go away".

The pair then get into a physical alteration, which results in the man falling onto the ground.

A female employee at the drinks stall told Shin Min Daily News: "The woman was very fierce, kept telling the uncle to go away and later punched him.

"During their dispute, the uncle likely lost his balance and fell down."

The woman immediately left the coffee shop, said the employee, who added: "This is my first time seeing the woman and I don't recognise her at all.

"Someone called the police but both parties had left by the time they arrived."

In response to media queries, the police confirmed a report was filed and investigations are ongoing.