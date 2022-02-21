Disinfecting spray guns order turns into 3 pieces of cardboard

A man was stunned when he received three pieces of cardboard after ordering disinfecting spray guns via online marketplace Lazada.

Stomper Ken shared he had ordered two units of "Genuine K5 Pro Wireless Nano Spray Gun" for $12.50 each on Feb 11.

"On Feb 18, I received three pieces of cardboard," he said.

Ken said that the seller, Mosimosi, must have done this on purpose and had the "intention to cheat".

He messaged the seller and told them not to take up the offer if they do not have stock to sell.

PHOTO: STOMP

The seller apologised and asked if he wanted to "exchange".

The Stomper then demanded a full refund to which the seller told him to submit a request via Lazada.

PHOTO: STOMP

"It's not just about the refund," the Stomper told Stomp.

"It is about credibility to run a business!"