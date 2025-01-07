Bus driver arrested in Jurong West accident that kills 61-year-old cyclist

At about 7am on Jan 7, a bus was turning onto Jurong West Avenue 4 when the driver felt a bump towards the rear of the bus.

Mr Liang, the person in charge of the bus company, told Shin Min Daily News at the scene of the accident that the driver had called his superiors after the incident.

The driver had said that he was making a left turn onto Jurong West Avenue 4 at a zebra crossing when he felt a foreign object hit the rear of the bus.

He stopped to check and found a fallen rider and his bicycle.

Mr Liang added that the driver had said he did not know how the accident happened.

The driver, who is from China, has worked in the company for about five years and is familiar with the road conditions in the area.

The police confirmed that a 61-year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead by medical staff and a 44-year-old male bus driver was arrested.