Doctor accused of drink driving, causing accident

A doctor who was allegedly at the wheel after drinking alcohol is said to have driven in a dangerous manner, causing an accident in which four people were hurt.

On April 11, Kenneth Wong Hon Kwong, 55 was charged with one count each of drink driving and doing so in a dangerous manner.

He allegedly drove a car in dangerous manner along Upper Bukit Timah Road shortly after 1am on Dec 10, 2023.

He is accused of going against a red traffic light signal when he made a turn into Old Jurong Road, resulting in a collision with another car and a taxi.

Four people between 38 and 73 years old were hurt in the crash.

Wong was allegedly later found to have at least 54 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The prescribed limit is 35 mcg of alcohol in the same amount of breath.

His case has been adjourned to May 23.

The Singapore Medical Council‘s online database shows that Wong practises at The Obgyn Centre at the Paragon shopping mall in Orchard Road.

The clinic’s website states that the full-time obstetrician and gynaecological surgeon is its head doctor.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) revealed that Wong is a director and shareholder at The Obgyn Centre.

According to Acra, he is also a shareholder at a firm called Orchard Surgery Center.