Doctor accused of molesting woman in Marina Bay Sands compensates victim and gets acquittal

A doctor accused of molesting a woman at a Marina Bay Sands lounge has been given a discharge amounting to an acquittal after compensating the victim.

Dr Dheeraj Prem Khiatani had the matter compounded in a district court on Dec 18, which means the 35-year-old cannot be charged again over the same offence.

Under the law, only certain offences can be compounded, such as causing hurt and outrage of modesty.

Compounding an offence requires an agreement with the victim to have the matter compensated, usually with a payment or an apology.

The public prosecutor will also need to consider the public interest, circumstances of the offence and whether there are any aggravating factors before agreeing to the terms.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Dec 19, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said Dr Khiatani had sought to compound the offence, in lieu of prosecution.

“The victim accepted the terms offered by the accused person.

“Having reviewed the facts and circumstances of the case as well as the victim’s agreement, the prosecution decided to accede to the request to have the matter compounded,” said a spokesman for the AGC, which did not disclose details about the compensation terms.

Dr Khiatani, a Singaporean, was accused of molesting a woman at the Avenue Lounge at around 3am on June 25.

The Singapore Medical Council’s database shows that he practises at The Integrative Medical Centre by The Iron Suites in River Valley Road.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.