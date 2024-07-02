July 3 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(5) RAFA BAY has room for further improvement. He ran an encouraging race with blinkers fitted last time and looks well placed.

(6) KING VISERYS came from far back last time. He has gone close on more than one occasion and may finally notch up his first win.

(2) MRS SHACKLETON showed good pace last time. Respect.

(4) WELSH STARLET and (3) COTONOU have not shown much but look capable of earning.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) PENTOLINA has had her excuses and should have won by now. Richard Fourie knows her well and the pair should have every chance.

Watch out for (11) BELA VISTA, who showed potential on debut and then fluffed her lines last time. This looks like a more suitable distance, but she has drawn wide along with (12) PLAYFUL JOULES, who also has stamina in her pedigree.

(1) WHITE WATERS was not far off Pentolina when they met and should run a bold race.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) PORT LOUIS made no show last time but is a lot better than that. He was unlucky in his penultimate and is weighted best.

Three-year-old (3) INFRARED could upstage his stablemate as he has shown decent potential. He was not disgraced in the Grade 1 Cape Derby but may prefer the drop in distance.

(2) WE’RE JAMMING must have a win to come over this distance. He should be right there.

(1) ROCKPOOL and (5) ZOOMIE are capable of better. Respect.

Race 4 (1,400m)

All eyes will be on juvenile (5) LANDOFTHERISINGSUN, who caught the eye in his second start when beaten only three-quarter lengths in open company. He should keep improving and must go further on pedigree.

(4) ARBITRATION is a well-bred son of Vercingetorix who turned in a fair performance on debut. He should also relish the distance.

(6) MR BELVEDERE has been knocking at the door and should run well.

(8) COSMIC RHYTHM seems capable of better and now makes his debut for a new yard.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) FAIRFIELD turned in a much better run after steady progress in earlier races. She is well bred and could confirm.

(8) CHARLOTTE BRONTE has run some decent races as well and looks a big threat.

(9) JET TO THE SUN, (10) UNITED WE STAND and (11) JET GREEN have drawn wide but all must be respected.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) KELP FOREST has been at his best of late and enjoying the course and distance. He can make it three wins on the bounce.

(3) STEINBECK ran on well to finish second to the former, beaten 2¼ lengths, and is 3.5kg better off. He has drawn well this time and should make a race of it.

(11) UNICORN ALERT is best forgiven for his last race over 1,600m from a wide stall. Can get closer.

(4) RADICCHIO is arguably better over this trip. Respect.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(4) FUTURE VARIETY has not shirked quick rises in class and almost won the Grade 2 Khaya Stable Diadem Stakes. If anywhere near his best after a rest, he could be the one to beat.

(8) QUESTIONING and (6) MEU CAPITANO have had some solid battles and should hold the fitness advantage.Questioning is weighted to get his head in front and would be deserving, but Meu Capitano keeps improving.

(1) BEREAVE has been thereabouts of late. Place chance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) DUMBLEDORE is knocking hard at the door. He should have every chance from gate No. 2.

(11) RIVERSTONE was improving nicely before a rest. He could be even better and demands the utmost respect.

(4) GIMMELIGHTNING won a nice race but then had things go wrong at the start last time. Nevertheless, he still ran a fair race. Each-way hope.

(3) ESCARPMENT is going about it the right way, having won his last two in a row, but rises in class and will need to produce more.