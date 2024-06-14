Man charged for allegedly causing fire that burnt corridor

The blackened walls and ceiling of the corridor where the fire broke out.

A 66-year-old man was on June 13 charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire that burnt down a corridor.

Mahrof Sweetho has been accused of starting the fire at the fourth storey of Block 52 Cassia Crescent just before 9am on June 10.

Court documents state that Mahrof allegedly set fire to the bicycles outside the door on the fourth storey of the flat at Guillemard Road.

It is not know whom the bicycles belonged to.

Shin Min Daily News reported on June 10 that 70-year-old resident Zheng "saw the man being carried into the ambulance".

Madam Zheng added: "He was conscious at the time, but his breathing was a little rapid and loud."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the fire at about 9am. Their firefighters put the fire out and about 50 people were evacuated as a safety precaution..

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital due to smoke inhalation.

If found guilty, Mahrof can be jailed up to seven years and fined.