Dogs in distress rescued from Lim Chu Kang kennels

Nine dogs in a pitiable state, kept in shocking conditions in kennels in Lim Chu Kang, were rescued on Friday (Jan 14).

The National Parks Board (NParks), animal welfare groups and volunteers were involved in the operation, said a Facebook post by Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore.

“We will definitely do our best to shower these neglected dogs with love and care and put them back on the road to recovery,” it said.

The dogs had been barking excessively, and at times whining in pain, the group said in an earlier post.

Alerted to this, volunteers had scaled a high wall to find out what was going on.

According to the post, they found the dogs all skin and bones, sick, injured or under extreme stress.

There was a caretaker who was allegedly unable to "offer appropriate care for the dogs" but refused help when it was offered.

This led to the rescue operation on Friday.

CHAINED DOG AWARENESS IN SINGAPORE / FACEBOOK

Treatment for the dogs is expected to cost a substantial amount and appeals were going out for donations as well as for those who could offer foster care to step forward.