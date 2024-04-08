Man in Punggol saves kitten stuck on sixth-storey ledge

Residents at 654A Punggol Drive shared in their group chat that some of them could hear the mewling of a kitten but there was none in sight.

Eventually a kitten was spotted on the ledge outside the window of a sixth-storey flat.

The concerned neighbours tried to contact the occupants of the unit on April 6 but they were out of town.

A 47-year-old analyst who lives in the next block told Shin Min Daily News that the residents lowered a basket to the kitten but it refused to get into it.

So a man got out of the window of a fifth-storey flat and performed a nail-biting rescue.

He balanced himself on the railing outside the window and pulled himself up to the sixth-storey ledge to pluck the cat from the face of danger.

"The cat has been rescued, but now that I think about it, it is really dangerous," said the analyst in the next block.

Cat-owner Salina, a 51-year-old living on the seventh storey, said her cat had given birth to five kittens and she had locked the kittens in a cage in the service yard.

"I thought it was dead as I couldn't find it when I went downstairs to look for it. I didn't expect it to be rescued by my neighbours. I'm very grateful to them," she said.

Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals encourages the sterilisation of pets.

"There are more than 50,000 community animals, and more rescues than shelter space in Singapore. Choose not to contribute to this number by sterilising your pets and saving lives."

Spaying and neutering can prevent uterine infections, breast tumours and prostate problems, ensuring your pet leads a longer, healthier life.