Driver allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run charged

Pua Yui Loon allegedly collided with Mr Chiam’s vehicle, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorist, allegedly behind a fatal hit-and-run accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Feb 6, was charged with causing a motorcyclist’s death by driving in a dangerous manner.

Pua Yui Loon, 27, a Malaysian, allegedly fled to Malaysia after the crash and was arrested on Feb 7 when he tried to enter Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Besides one count of causing the death of Mr Joshua Chiam Chee Wai, 22, by dangerous driving, Pua was, on Feb 9, handed four other charges linked to the tragedy.

Pua was charged with one count of causing grievous hurt to Mr Chiam’s pillion rider, Ms Siti Noor Diyana Abdul Rahim, 23, by dangerous driving.

He had allegedly failed to stop after the accident. He is also said to have failed to render assistance to her, and was handed another charge for failing to report the accident within 24 hours.

Police said in a statement on Feb 8 that shortly before the crash, Mr Chiam was riding a motorcycle along the BKE towards Woodlands while Ms Siti was his pillion rider.

Ms Siti, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to hospital. Court documents did not describe her injuries.

Police said with the help of video footage from witnesses, the Land Transport Authority, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and police cameras, Traffic Police officers and the ICA identified the driver’s identity.

Police did not say why he returned to Singapore.

On Feb 9, Pua was ordered to be remanded at Bedok Police Division and his case has been adjourned to Feb 16.