Driver who caused off-duty police officer’s death in Shenton Way accident given 10 weeks’ jail

In the accident in 2019, Andrew Charles Vasko (left) was driving and did not see Madam Salinah Mohamed crossing the road. He collided into her while making a turn.

A motorist who caused the death of a pedestrian when he collided into her while making a turn in Shenton Way was handed a 10-week jail sentence on Tuesday.

Andrew Charles Vasko, a 55-year-old American, was also disqualified from driving for five years.

The Singapore permanent resident was convicted in June of causing death by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

District Judge Shawn Ho said Vasko, who claimed trial after he was charged following the accident in 2019, had failed to keep a proper lookout when making a right turn in Shenton Way.

The pedestrian, Madam Salinah Mohamed, was an off-duty police officer. She suffered multiple injuries in the accident, including a severe head injury.

The 40-year-old died four days after the collision, leaving behind her husband and their three young children.

The accident happened on the night of Feb 10, 2019. Vasko was driving his car on the extreme right lane of Maxwell Road when he came to a stop at a traffic light junction.

When the traffic light turned green in his favour, he moved to the middle of the junction and stopped before making a discretionary right turn.

Madam Salinah was then crossing the road while the pedestrian signal was green and in her favour.

Vasko did not see her and collided into her. She was flung to the left side of the road.

Investigations showed he was driving within the speed limit at the time of the accident. Although he admitted that he had two glasses of white wine earlier that night at Sentosa, he passed a breathalyser test.

Defence lawyers Remy Choo Zheng Xi and Carol Yuen had argued that their client was not negligent.

They said Vasko did not see Madam Salinah crossing the road as there was insufficient lighting there. He was also distracted by a motorcyclist, who overtook him on his right.

The lawyers also argued that Madam Salinah had crossed the road while the green man was flashing, which they said was a significant contributing factor to the collision.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stacey Fernandez said the assertion was “without basis and ultimately a red herring”, and added that Vasko had a duty to observe pedestrians’ movements and to proceed with due regard for their safety.

The DPP said Vasko had failed to keep a proper lookout and give way to Madam Salinah, who was crossing while the traffic light was green in her favour.

The prosecution on Tuesday sought a jail term of between four and six months, noting that the American had paid “absolutely no attention” to whether pedestrians were crossing the road, and did not take any evasive action by braking or swerving his car.

Seeking an $8,000 fine for his client, Mr Choo said Vasko was remorseful. He noted that his client got out of his car and rushed towards Madam Salinah after the accident.

Vasko also told passers-by to “form a shield” around her so that oncoming cars would know to avoid her before the ambulance arrived, added Mr Choo.

Trying to cope

In an interview with The Straits Times, Madam Salinah’s husband, Mr Indra Shaiful, said it has not been easy for their three children since the accident.

Their daughters were nine and 12 when it happened. Their son was 11.

“It was tough for them to grow up, missing out on the love from their mum. They seldom express their feelings but deep down inside, I know they miss her.

“As for me, I have accepted the fact that she’s gone. But she was my soulmate. I miss having her around me,” said Mr Indra, who works as a chaffeur.

The 45-year-old said they met in secondary school when they were both 16. The childhood sweethearts were married in 2005.

“The incident happened when my elder daughter was taking her PSLE. She is taking her O levels this year. My son is in Secondary 3 and my younger girl is in Secondary 1,” he said.

The couple were supposed to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in February 2019 when the accident happened that same month.

“The hardest period for us is during Ramadan and Hari Raya, because that is when all our family members gather together,” he said, adding that his wife loved to cook for the family during the Hari Raya period.

Mr Indra, who visits his wife’s grave every month, said: “Initially, it was difficult to come to terms with what happened but I’m coping well now.

“Life has to go on, and I have to be strong for my children.”