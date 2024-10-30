Earth Jar Treasure owner thinking of putting up the shutters

Mr Teh Chin Chaw has been running his business at Sin Ming Road for 20 years.

At Block 22 Sin Ming Road sits a row of giant earthen jars holding delicious soup.

But after 20 years in the business, Earth Jar Treasure owner Teh Chin Chaw is thinking of calling it a day.

The 53-year-old told Shin Min Daily News he was planning to close his business next year for health reasons.

"We work long hours in the catering industry, standing in a hot environment for more than 10 hours a day and eating at irregular times," said Mr Teh.

"When I first opened my business, I didn't have enough knowledge about healthy eating and I drank a bottle of soda each day to quench my thirst. As a result, I developed diabetes within two years, and about seven years ago I was diagnosed with heart disease."

He added that business has remained brisk but he became increasingly afraid that he "will not live long enough to spend the money I earn".

"If I were to work again, I might consider something easier, such as becoming a security guard," said Mr Teh, who remains as one of the few people in Singapore who still sells soup that is prepared traditionally by cooking it in a jar.

He started off selling soup prepared by a supplier.

"I knew nothing about making soup and had only the most basic cooking skills," recounted Mr Teh.

"I started to read books and study Chinese herbal medicine. I also asked Chinese medicine doctors to teach me how to prepare herbal soups."

He then travelled to Xi'an, China, to purchase the giant jars – weighing 280kg each – and ship them back to Singapore.

At its peak, Earth Jar Treasure would make as many as 10 jars' worth of soup each day. Each jar could hold 40 cups of soup.

Mr Teh's children are not keen on taking over the business.

"It's not easy to hire people for the stall, as everything is expensive now. If there is someone who really wants to learn this craft and is willing to take over completely and buy my entire stall and signboard at a reasonable price, I am of course willing to teach all my recipes."