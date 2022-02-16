Elderly Grab delivery man with hunchback pushes trolley across the street alone

A Facebook user has drawn attention to a rather heartbreaking sight of an elderly man in a Grab t-shirt pushing a trolley across the street.

On Sunday (Feb 13), Mr Nazri Johari shared on Facebook a photo of the man, who seemed to have a hunchback, pushing a trolley cart with a Grab cooler bag at Choa Chu Kang North 5, presumably in the course of his job as a food delivery man.

In his post, Mr Nazri says he felt both pity and pride for the man.

While he admired the elderly man’s dedication to his job, he wished he didn’t have to work as hard at that age.

“Is this what we (want) to see (for) our old and vulnerable parents?... How I wish the leaders of our country had the heart to help these kinds of people,” he added.

While his post hasn’t quite gone viral, it has at least been shared more than 670 times.

Earning a living can be challenging, especially for elderly folk, so whenever you see them struggling, stop and lend them a helping hand if you can.