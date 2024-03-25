Woman, 83, falls on her face in toilet of transitional care facility

Her son-in-law is understandably upset.

A 83-year-old woman fell in the toilet in a transitional care facility (TCF) and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) on March 17.

Madam Tang Chee Mun suffered a 2.5cm cut above her left eye as well as other injuries.

Stomper Shah shared photos of his mother-in-law's bruised face after the fall.

Madam Tang, who has brain cancer with seizures, Sjögren's syndrome, liver and kidney issues, had been staying at the TCF in Raffles Hospital for two weeks.

"The ⁠doctor called me on Sunday afternoon, saying an accident happened while she was being assisted for toiletting," said Shah.

The ambulance was called for fear she might not stop bleeding as she was taking blood thinners in her medication.

When Shah's son visited her at TTSH after the fall, Madam Tang complained of pain in her toes, back and rib cage area.

He said: "This entire episode has been poorly managed and the next-of-kin is clueless still if she has been evaluated appropriately, I am terribly upset and disappointed over this matter.

"My engagement with the Raffles Medical Group has been futile with their poor responses and close to little empathy. I have filed the complaint with the senior manager, but the case was mediocrely managed with no proper follow-up. They didn't update me or ensure that she is in the best care at TTSH.

"When I asked why they didn't call me to update or check, they merely said sorry."

He added that he had reached out to the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Health for a thorough review of the matter.

"I am deeply saddened and even got a lawyer’s advice, but I was told this is a tough case as my mum-in-law has dementia," said Shah, who is also taking care of an 11-year-old daughter with cancer.

"All this has caused me a great amount of stress from being so exasperated."

In response to a Stomp query, a Raffles Medical Group spokesperson said that it was unfortunate the accident happened despite all the necessary assistance and precautions taken.

"Our nursing staff accompanied Madam Tang during her toileting when she suddenly fell forward. Despite our nurse’s best efforts to help Madam Tang break her fall, she was unable to do so fully to prevent the unfortunate incident," said the spokesperson.

"We are in constant contact with Madam Tang’s family. We will continue to provide the necessary support and care."

TCF is a step-down care facility for recuperating stable patients awaiting final placement.

"When a patient in TCF facility has exacerbation or an acute condition, a patient is required to be transferred to an acute government restructured hospital for further care," explained the spokesperson.