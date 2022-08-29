Elderly woman involved in accident with a bus in Tiong Bahru

An eyewitness said the woman believed to be in her 70s or 80s was knocked down by the bus as she was crossing the road.

Paramedics performing CPR on an elderly woman on the road beside a bus stop on Tiong Bahru Road, on Aug 29, 2022.

An elderly woman was involved in an accident with a private bus at about 10am on Monday (Aug 29).

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics arrived and were seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman, who was lying next to a bus stop near Redhill MRT Station in Tiong Bahru Road.

The police, in response to queries, said the woman was unconscious when she was taken to the Singapore General Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

An eyewitness said the woman was knocked down by the bus when she was crossing the road.

The Straits Times has contacted private bus operator Sin U Lian for more information.