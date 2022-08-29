 Elderly woman involved in accident with a bus in Tiong Bahru, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Elderly woman involved in accident with a bus in Tiong Bahru

Elderly woman involved in accident with a bus in Tiong Bahru
Paramedics performing CPR on an elderly woman on the road beside a bus stop on Tiong Bahru Road, on Aug 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Elderly woman involved in accident with a bus in Tiong Bahru
An eyewitness said the woman believed to be in her 70s or 80s was knocked down by the bus as she was crossing the road. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Yong Li Xuan
Aug 29, 2022 01:19 pm

An elderly woman was involved in an accident with a private bus at about 10am on Monday (Aug 29).

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics arrived and were seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman, who was lying next to a bus stop near Redhill MRT Station in Tiong Bahru Road.

The police, in response to queries, said the woman was unconscious when she was taken to the Singapore General Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

An eyewitness said the woman was knocked down by the bus when she was crossing the road.

The Straits Times has contacted private bus operator Sin U Lian for more information.

More On This Topic
Two killed in lorry accident in Old Jurong Road; driver arrested for drink driving: Police
Elderly man who fell in SBS Transit bus dies after week-long struggle in hospital
Mr Hugh Harrison in a file photo. He was badly injured in an accident involving the propeller of a motorised paraglider on Aug 9, 2022.
Singapore

Composer of first 3 NDP songs injured on National Day

Related Stories

2 people trapped under fallen tree in Ghim Moh stable, 3rd person discharged

3 people taken to hospital after tree falls in Ghim Moh

11-month-old baby taken to hospital after accident involving SCDF ambulance, 2 cars

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTSBUSES