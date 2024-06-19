 Employer surprises worker by flying family in from China, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Employer surprises worker by flying family in from China

Mr Sun Ke with his wife and daughter, who flew in from Jinan in China.PHOTO: POLLISUM ENGINEERING.
Revealing the secret lucky draw winner.PHOTO: POLLISUM ENGINEERING
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 19, 2024 05:02 pm

About two months ago, crane rental agency Pollisum Engineering in Senoko held a secret lucky draw for its workers to mark the company's 40th anniversary.

Founder Ang Ka San drew a name from a box and the secret draw prize would go to China lorry crane driver Sun Ke, 36.

Mr Sun has been with Pollisum Engineering for more than 10 years and he was told he had won a prize during the company's annual dinner and dance, which was held in Batam over the Father's Day weekend.

His prize: a surprise reunion with his wife and their two-year-old daughter, whom he last saw more than a year ago.

Pollisum Engineering arranged for Madam Wang Ling, 34, and Sun Yu Man to fly from Jinan to Singapore for a week with Mr Sun.

The 36-year-old, who could not hold back happy tears, said: "It feels as if I am dreaming. It feels like a dream."

Mr Sun married Madam Wang in 2016 and returned to work in Singapore when Yu Man was 3 months old.

The family was also given an all-expenses-paid five-day trip and a two-day stay at Holiday Inn Express & Suites before Madam Wang and Yu Man returned to China on June 19.

Pollisum Engineering rewards loyal employees in acknowledging their dedication and contribution.

The other two winners were Mr Fang Zhi Jun, who won the Grand Lucky Draw prize of $20,888, and Mr Kong Xiang Zheng, who won the Special Operator and Driver Lucky Draw prize of $12,888.

More than $125,000 worth of cash prizes were given out at the event, which ended with 15 minutes of fireworks display.

