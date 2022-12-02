Empty containers that fell into sea at Keppel Terminal being recovered: PSA

Pictures of the containers floating in the sea were circulating on social media platforms.

Some 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal fell into the water on Thursday because of strong winds, PSA Corp has said.

Recovery of the containers was in progress, a PSA spokesman said on Friday.

No one was injured, and the incident did not cause any disruptions at the port or to its operations.

Pictures of the toppled containers, with some floating in the sea, were circulating on social media platforms on Friday morning.

The empty containers fell around 3pm on Thursday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Friday.

It had deployed two patrol craft to monitor and cordon off the affected area to facilitate recovery work by PSA.

MPA’s Port Operation Control Centre had restricted all vessel movements in the vicinity of Keppel Terminal until the containers are recovered.