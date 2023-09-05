One taken to hospital after boat catches fire in western Singapore port waters

Port operator PSA said the fire occurred in the engine room of a PSA Marine pilot boat.

A person was taken to hospital after a boat caught fire in the waters off Seraya Buoy, in western Singapore port waters.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 1.20pm on Monday.

Marine service provider PSA Marine said the fire occurred in the engine room of a PSA Marine pilot boat.

“Our crew onboard responded, and the SCDF, a pilot boat and a tug boat also provided emergency assistance,” PSA Marine added.

A 59-second video circulating on Facebook shows flames engulfing a pilot boat and plumes of black smoke.

About 20 seconds into the video, a tug boat pulls up next to the pilot boat and douses it with water, extinguishing the fire.

The SCDF confirmed the fire was extinguished by a crew from another vessel nearby before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters damped down the site, which refers to using a water jet to prevent fires from rekindling.

The SCDF said a person was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

PSA Marine said: “We are working together with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.”