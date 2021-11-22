Enforcement operation carried out at SkyVille @ Dawson rooftop garden, RC continues nightly patrols

A multi-agency joint operation was conducted at SkyVille SkyGardens on Nov 14 after several residents expressed their concerns over maids gathering at the rooftop terrace of the HDB project.

A multi-agency joint operation was conducted at Dawson SkyVille SkyTerrace on Nov 14 after several residents expressed their concerns over maids gathering at the rooftop terrace of the HDB project.

Dawson Residents' Committee (RC) said in a Facebook post that the operation was conducted together with the Housing Board (HDB), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and National Environment Agency (NEA).

During the operation, members of the public were advised to adhere to safe management measures (SMM) and reminded to clean up before they leave.

"The particulars of six members of the public were recorded for enforcement action to be taken as they had gathered in excess of the group size limit of up to 2 persons," the RC said.

In a post on Nov 10, the RC said it has been conducting "Citizens-On-Patrol" on a nightly basis to ensure people do not stay past 10pm at the sky gardens.

"These measures have helped to reduce the noise and disamenities after 10pm to residents," the RC said.

Acknowledging recent media reports of migrant domestic workers gathering at the sky gardens, the RC said it had already surfaced its concerns about the potential flouting of Covid-19 safe distancing measures to the relevant agencies before reports and photos were shared.

It added that while the sky garden is a public space and is open to both residents and non-residents, all users must keep the spaces clean and abide by the prevailing regulations.

In an earlier report, several residents had expressed their disapproval of maids gathering at the rooftop terrace with one resident describing it as "the next Lucky Plaza".

Many complained of the litter left in the area and the increase in noise levels.

However, others countered that the terrace is a public place and anyone can access it.