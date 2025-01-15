Duric chasing first Magic Millions 2YO Classic win

Former Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric has re-established himself back in Australia, more specifically in Queensland.

SUNSHINE COAST - After more than 30 years in the saddle, Vlad Duric will have his first ride in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1,200m) at the rescheduled Gold Coast meeting on the night of Jan 17.

The Victorian-raised jockey, who plied his trade in Singapore for the best part of 15 years, claiming four premierships (2017 to 2020), has called Brisbane home for the past 10 months since returning to Australia.

A short stint in Melbourne during winter to oversee his daughter Sage’s initial foray into race riding coincided with Duric taking a break to get a niggling knee injury right.

Since returning to the saddle in December, Duric, 47, has had that hunger back and would love nothing more than to add another big purse to his haul of winners.

“Everything has really come good in the last a couple of weeks,” said the 2007 Caulfield Cup-winning jockey (Master O’Reilly).

“I took three months off with my knee problems. It took a little while to get up to fitness again to be honest being that little bit older, and I don’t really want to be having that long off again.

“But in the last couple of weeks, I’ve really tightened up and I’m starting to feel really bouncing and good, which is great.

“I’m really motivated, and I want to win another good race, so I’m looking forward to Friday.”

In the A$3 million (S$2.54 million) race for two-year-olds, Duric partners Secret Sort, a horse he rode for the first time when they finished fourth in the Group 3 B.J. McLachlan Stakes (1,200m) at Eagle Farm on Dec 21.

He said Secret Sort did not have a lot of luck in the race named after the late former Brisbane multiple-champion trainer after winning one 1,110m race and filling placings in his previous three starts at Doomben.

“He’s very fast out of the machine,” said Duric.

“He showed a lot of speed at his first few starts, but they wanted me to ride him from behind the other day.

“He got into that position nicely but then got stuck back on the inside and didn’t get a lot of room in the straight.

“He’s a horse that is from a low draw and he will take up a forward position in the race and probably be right behind the leaders.

“He’s a very well educated, bombproof, two-year-old but he’s just a little on the small side. So that’s the only thing with him.

“But he’s going to make his own luck and be there, and you know he could definitely pick up a fat end of the cheque.”

Secret Sort is one of the rare horses belonging to the Queensland-based Mishani Enterprises without the Mishani first name.

Like all the other Mishani horses carrying their light blue colours, the Tassort gelding was moved to Beaudesert trainer Donna Stanbridge after their original long-time handler Les Ross retired for health reasons.

The Magic Millions 2YO Classic was held over from Jan 11 when rain washed out the meeting after the first three races had been run.

On speed and near the fence had been a plus before the meeting was called off.

“I’d imagine it would be similar on Friday, and one thing with my bloke is he’s good on both good and wet ground,” said Duric.

Having drawn barrier No. 2, Secret Sort is expected to capitalise on the handy gate to settle close to the speed. SKY RACING WORLD