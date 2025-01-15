Jan 16 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(7) SPIRITO SELVAGGIO confirmed debut promise with a decent second after a rest. He should come on with the run and could go one better despite bad draw.

(6) LEGENDARY ran second in his last two. Jumping from a plum gate, could be hard to catch.

The well-related (11) GUN BARREL and (10) PARABELLUM should relish the drop in distance.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(3) MOUNTAIN HIGH can go one better after finishing runner-up in her last three. She was beaten at short odds last time and has been a bit disappointing.

(12) LADY BOMBER was not far off in a strong maiden sprint. She could enjoy the extra but needs to overcome a wide gate.

(11) GIMME PASSION looked to have every chance but was found to be not striding freely.

(5) SUMMER WINTER shows good pace. Has the best draw.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(2) TODOQUE won well enough to suggest she has more to come, even if she is taking on males this time.

(1) GALLADORN is racing after a break but has decent form and could prefer this track and trip.

(4) KOTINOS needed his last run. He has dropped in ratings and could show up well.

(5) FAST DUTY was not beaten far after a rest last time. Has won over the track and trip.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(2) ORANGE COUNTY took a step up in class and was not disgraced. Stripping fitter.

(8) SOVEREIGNS CALL caught the eye when running on well into second ahead of (4) LETS PLAY POKER who was on a hat-trick. He must be taken seriously.

(1) AMPERSAND won a nice race last time and can follow up.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(1) MAIN DEFENDER did not disappoint when an easy winner last start. Widest draw a query.

(3) MELECH and (2) BARBARESCO are also high-class and both are one-from-one at this venue. The former should be ready for a fight.

(4) GIMME A SHOT is carded to run and must be watched.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(2) SILVANO’S SONG has been costly in the past but he won a nice race last time and could confirm.

(3) ONE MORE STAR is coming along the right way. Better things in store.

(1) HAZLO GRANDE has run in some decent contests and could make it tough.

(8) ROBERT BROWNING showed above-average ability when winning his penultimate despite things going wrong.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(2) CALL ME MASTER won better than the margin suggests last time and could follow up.

(1) VAVA VEGAS showed fight at his penultimate run but had no finish when dropping in trip last time.

(5) KYLIE’S ANGEL is another dropping in merit ratings and she has a 4kg apprentice claim to boot.

(6) RED KNOT could come to hand over the shorter trip.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) CYMRIC clashed with (1) SILVER TUDOR on Jan 11, with a second and sixth place respectively. Cymric is knocking at the door but has not drawn as well as Silver Tudor who is also on song.

(5) BLACK EGRET could make a successful return to the Highveld.

(6) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES can put in bold bids too.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) HAMMIES HERO did not enjoy the 1,600m last time. Should fare better when back in trip.

(2) BOOM BOOM had the best draw last time but ran a bit below par. She is holding form, though.

(4) TAKE YOUR PLACE can go over the trip. Knocking at the door.

(5) SAIL THE SKY ran a much improved race at this venue for a change and (8) TIME FOR CHARITY can upset.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(6) NEERAH ould be hard to beat with Piere Strydom up, and (4) MY ONE AND ONLY caught the eye just behind Neerah.

(1) LONELY AS A CLOUD won in fluent style and is open to good improvement.

(7) PHANTOM EXPRESS caught the eye in her recent outings. Do not rule her out.