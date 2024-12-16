Surge in arrests for harbouring, hiring immigration offenders

A 43-year-old Chinese national who was found to have overstayed in Singapore. He paid $450 a month to his harbourer for accommodation.

More people were arrested for providing lodging or jobs to immigration offenders in the first nine months of 2024, with official figures showing a 31.6 per cent spike in cases compared with the same period the previous year.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the trend is concerning, adding that it is working to clamp down on offenders.

ICA said most of the immigration offenders were holders of work passes that had lapsed or were cancelled.

Instead of leaving the country, they overstayed, and during that time, some of them also worked illegally in Singapore.

ICA said 166 people were arrested for harbouring immigration offenders between January and September in 2024, while 138 people were arrested for hiring such offenders.

Most of those arrested were Singaporeans.

ICA said 231 individuals were arrested for such offences over the same period in 2023. In 2022, a total of 226 people were arrested for harbouring and employing immigration offenders.

Inspector Mark Chai, deputy officer-in-charge of ICA’s intelligence division, said many of the cases were uncovered through tip-offs from members of the public and groundwork done by the agency.

Noting the spike in cases in 2024, he said: “This trend can potentially be dangerous because we would not know if these immigration offenders are committing any illicit activities here.

“If employers and those who provide lodging for them fail to ensure that they are here on a legal basis, it could become a security risk.

“If left unchecked, these immigration offenders may resort to crime to sustain their livelihood, like selling or smuggling of contraband cigarettes, vapes, and even prostitution.”

ICA said it conducts close to 60 intelligence-led operations monthly, many of which tackle the problem of foreigners overstaying in Singapore.

A foreigner’s stipulated length of stay in Singapore varies depending on the type of pass held.

For instance, a work permit for migrant workers lasts up to two years, depending on the validity of the worker’s passport, security bond and employment period.

If a foreign worker’s work permit expires or is cancelled, he may be issued a short-term visit pass, which allows him to remain in Singapore for a month.

Superintendent Goh Wee Kiat, a senior assistant director at ICA’s intelligence division, said many of those arrested for harbouring immigration offenders were relatives, friends or employers of the foreigners.

They had provided lodging for financial gain.

Supt Goh said: “Some of them claimed to have overlooked verifying the immigration status of the foreigner, while others said they made checks when the foreigner sought to rent the place but did not follow up thereafter, and the pass expired.”

Citing a case uncovered in August, Supt Goh said a 43-year-old Chinese national was sentenced to six weeks’ jail and three strokes of the cane after he was found to have overstayed in Singapore.

Investigations showed that he paid $450 a month to the person harbouring him, for accommodation in Toa Payoh. His work permit had expired in October 2023.

The person arrested for harbouring the Chinese national was fined $3,000.

Insp Chai said some immigration offenders employed by errant employers had previously worked as domestic workers and construction workers.

Instead of leaving Singapore after their work permits had lapsed or were cancelled, they worked illegally at food stalls, hawker centres and pasar malams.

Some of the foreigners detained had also worked illegally in Singapore while on social visit passes.

In September 2024, ICA raided a food stall in Toa Payoh, where it found a Chinese national, identified as S1, working there.

ICA officers used their mobile automated verification and identification system, which showed that the 36-year-old’s visit pass had expired in February 2022.

S1’s employer admitted that they were in a relationship, adding that the man had worked at the food stall with no remuneration.

Investigations showed that S1 lived in Geylang and was paying a monthly rent of $350 to the person harbouring him. The person had failed to check S1’s immigration status and was unaware that he was overstaying.

A Chinese national whose visit pass had expired in February 2022 was found working at a food stall in Toa Payoh during a raid in September. PHOTOS: ICA

S1 was sentenced to 14 weeks’ jail and three strokes of the cane. His employer was handed a 12-month conditional warning, while the person harbouring him was fined $3,500.

Supt Goh said: “Some employers and harbourers would feign ignorance and claim that they do not know how to check the immigration status of foreigners. But we have made it clear the channels which can be used for verification.

“Ignorance is not an excuse, and everyone needs to do their due diligence to check.”

Harbourers or employers of immigration offenders face jail terms of up to 24 months, a fine of up to $6,000, or both.

How to check the immigration status of your employee or tenant

Home owners who wish to rent out their property and employers looking to hire foreigners must check the immigration status of the foreigners to ensure their stay in Singapore is legal.

Immigration passes can be checked via this site, while work passes can be verified here.

Home owners and employers should compare the original pass with the foreigner’s passport to ensure he is the rightful owner of both. Photocopies of passports or passes should not be accepted.