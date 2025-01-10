Check live crowd map before going to Chinatown bazaar pre-CNY

The Chinatown Street Bazaar is held from Jan 8 to Jan 28, the eve of Chinese New Year.

People visiting Chinatown in the days leading up to Chinese New Year are encouraged to check a live crowd map before heading down, the police said on Jan 10.

This is because large crowds are expected around the Chinatown Street Bazaar, held between Jan 8 and the eve of Chinese New Year on Jan 28.

Visitors should check the Crowd@Chinatown map at go.gov.sg/crowd-at-chinatown to see information on crowd levels and closures in the area, the police added. The map is available from 6pm onwards from Jan 24 to Jan 26, and on Jan 28, both on computer and mobile devices.

They should avoid areas in the map marked in red, which denote crowded areas.

“For crowd safety, diversions to access the bazaar may be implemented. If crowd safety thresholds are reached, specific areas will be locked down and visitors will be diverted,” the police said.

Police officers, auxiliary officers and security officers have been deployed to manage the crowds there, and to ensure their safety and security. The police encouraged visitors to be patient and to follow the instructions of the officers.

In its advisory, police said commuters should consider using Maxwell MRT station instead of Chinatown MRT station, which is expected to be crowded during the event period.

Also, Temple Street will be closed to vehicles from 4pm to 11pm, from Monday to Thursday when the bazaar is going on, and from 2pm to 11.59pm for the rest of the week. It will be closed from 2pm on Jan 28 till 1.30am on Jan 29.

Access will be granted only to authorised vehicles, as well as police and emergency vehicles during the road closure period.

Police added that parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles found illegally parked in restricted areas or causing obstruction will be towed.

Auxiliary police officers will also be deployed to assist and direct motorists.

They also advised the public to report any suspicious person or activity to the Internal Security Department at

1800-2626-473 or the police at 999, or 70999 via SMS. They can also contact the police online at police.gov.sg/i-witness